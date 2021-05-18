Law enforcement searching for stolen crusier

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators are looking for a deputy’s cruiser after it was stolen.

The cruiser belongs to a deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ law enforcement is assisting officials in Mason County Tuesday morning.

No other details have been released.

