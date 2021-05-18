Man convicted of child neglect sentenced to prison

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who pled guilty to child neglect in February will spend up to five years in prison.

According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney, Stephen L. DeQuasie, 33 of Oak Hill, was sentenced by Chief Judge Thomas H. Ewing Tuesday to one to five years in prison for gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

In April 2020, DeQuasie used drugs with a woman who overdosed while young children were in the home.

DeQuasie took off before police arrived to find the children unaccompanied by anyone other than the woman, who was unconscious.

Previously, DeQuasie pled guilty in 2018 to the fraudulent use of an access device and was granted five years of probation.

In 2018, he admitted taking the debit card of an elderly woman in 2017 and using it without permission.

He was on probation for this crime when these most recent charges arose, and the sentence-imposed Tuesday will be served consecutively to the seven year sentence previously imposed by the Court.

