Man critically hurt in Charleston incident

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in critical condition after being attacked Monday afternoon on a street corner in Kanawha City, Charleston Police say.

They say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue SE and 52nd Street. The man, who is 42, was punched in the back of the head and fell face first to the ground. Investigators say the man suffered a fractured skull.

Police say witnesses called 911. The suspect is believed to be wearing multicolored clothing, according to investigators.

