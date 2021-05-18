Advertisement

Man critically hurt in Charleston incident

A man is in critical condition after being attacked Monday afternoon on a street corner in...
A man is in critical condition after being attacked Monday afternoon on a street corner in Kanawha City, Charleston Police say.(WAVE 3 News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in critical condition after being attacked Monday afternoon on a street corner in Kanawha City, Charleston Police say.

They say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue SE and 52nd Street. The man, who is 42, was punched in the back of the head and fell face first to the ground. Investigators say the man suffered a fractured skull.

Police say witnesses called 911. The suspect is believed to be wearing multicolored clothing, according to investigators.

Other details are unavailable at this time. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting
A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash
Brian Thacker, 26, faces DUI charges, among others, after a deadly crash just south of...
Man charged with DUI after deadly crash
Marshall University takes on Indiana for the NCAA title in soccer.
Marshall takes on Indiana in NCAA soccer championship

Latest News

Man convicted of child neglect sentenced to prison
Best of the Class IRONTON_IRONTON ST JOE_JOHNSON CENTRAL_LEWIS COUNTY-
IRONTON_IRONTON ST JOE_JOHNSON CENTRAL_LEWIS COUNTY-
A tractor-trailer rollover crash has closed Martins Branch at Utah Hollow Road in Sissonville.
Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes roadway
Teachers held a regional Special Olympics event after the countywide games were canceled.
Riverside High School hosts Special Olympics