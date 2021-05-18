Advertisement

Restaurant in Huntington closing down

A Huntington restaurant has announced they're closing their doors.
A Huntington restaurant has announced they’re closing their doors.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington restaurant has announced that they’re closing their doors.

The Bodega, located on the corner of 9th Street and 4th Avenue, cites the pandemic and the death of chef David Beckett as reason for the closing.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said, “It has been an incredible exchange and a great pleasure to serve you for the past seven years.”

The business will open their doors on Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. They ask that people bring cash as they won’t be able to process credit or debit cards.

