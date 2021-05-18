Riverside High School hosts Special Olympics

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Normally Kanawha County Schools holds a large Special Olympics event that is countywide every year. This year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but schools in the district were allowed to hold their own regional games.

Tuesday morning, Riverside High School officials decided to take the county up on that offer, holding their own regional games on the football field.

“It’s a great way to put into practice a lot of the social skills that we practice in the classroom,” teacher Robert Anastasio said.

Students were able to participate in several activities, including bowling, a water balloon toss and cornhole.

Loved ones were seen cheering their students on from the sidelines. Many hope the Special Olympics will help their students prepare for what’s ahead.

“The participation and the teamwork are going to follow him even when he gets employed, so it’s important,” grandparent Kenneth Booker told WSAZ.

While this year’s countywide Special Olympics were canceled, school officials say they fully intend on having the event next year.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.