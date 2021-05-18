Advertisement

Scam calls circulate in Greenup County, Ky.

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - When an unfamiliar number pops up on your caller ID, you take the chance of falling victim to a scam.

For Greg Shelton, no matter who is calling, he usually picks up the phone.

“I got a phone call and it said my Social Security number had been compromised,” Shelton said.

Shelton has a history of disconnecting calls like this. However, his awareness is heightened because of how realistic they have seemed lately.

“...And they [said they] were locking up all my banking and my Social Security checks,” Shelton said.

Shelton is from Greenup County, Kentucky, and his phone is not the only one in the area ringing seemingly nonstop with scam calls.

“We’ll get five or six phone calls a week into our office sometimes of different scams and schemes trying to fraud people out of money,” Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith said.

Some are falling victim to breaking the bank.

“Thousands of dollars,” Smith said.

Smith says complaints regarding scam calls have been happening for years. However, with improved technology, it’s gotten progressively worse.

With the ability to manipulate area codes, scammers can make it look as if they are calling from a local number.

“It makes you think sometimes,” Shelton said.

So, during “what-if” situations, Smith encourages people to remain alert when the phone rings to avoid falling into an expensive trap.

“Whatever you do, don’t give them any kind of bank account information, no Social Security number, no date of birth, no personal information whatsoever,” Smith said.

Smith says if you do find your phone ringing constantly with scam calls, make sure to report it to your local law enforcement agency.

