Scioto County Health Department administers 10,000 vaccines

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - One teen in southern Ohio found himself receiving a sweet surprise after getting his COVID-19 shot Monday morning.

The Scioto County Health Department held a Pfizer vaccine clinic inside the county courthouse, administering vaccines to youths 12-15 years old.

Earnest Rhoden and his mother showed up to their appointment, filled out paperwork, got the shot and then waited for 15 minutes during an observation period to make sure he didn’t experience any side effects.

“It’s a big milestone after a big year,” Rhoden said.

He tells WSAZ he waited many months for his chance to get a shot, since the pandemic robbed a lot of youth of experiences and time with others.

“Social interaction, a lot of it,” Rhoden said. “I think that’s the biggest thing a lot of us missed.”

While waiting during his observation period, health officials announced that Rhoden was the 10,000th person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the department. Leaders provided him with balloons, a certificate and a gift card for Whitt’s Custard.

“With the shot, with the governor’s orders, it’ll be a lot more things that’ll open up,” Rhoden said. “Because his new passing on June 2nd mask mandates and all that. With the vaccine it’ll be a lot more easy, less strict.”

The family says they made the decision to protect themselves and others because several of their friends and family members are immunocompromised.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.