Slowly simmering into weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One of the wettest months of the year has turned into a dud in 2021 as the first 18 days of May have mustered only a little more than an inch so far. Granted that could turn around with a single downpour, but the stark reality is that we will be lucky to see any appreciable rain the next 5 days. And since dry Mays can lead to scorching summers, the forecast for near 90 degree heat starting late week and lasting thru the weekend into next week comes as no surprise.

Wednesday will dawn with a red sky sunrise at 6:15 with a heavy dew dampening your landscape. Then the sun will turn bright and the temperature will rise into the 80s by mid- afternoon. Starting Thursday and Friday an increase in humidity will join the fray so highs will begin their upward ascent first into the mid-upper 80s before challenging 90 by the weekend.

Daily records this early in the season are routinely in the mid to upper 90s so no records are likely to fall but just the specter of a heat wave in May raises the ante on a hot summer ahead.

