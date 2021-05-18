Suspension lifted for county health department

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A suspension has been lifted on services offered by the Boone County Health Department.

County health department officials confirmed that information Tuesday evening.

The suspension in late February followed an investigation by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. At the time, state health officials said the county health department didn’t have written policies or procedures for infection prevention, hand hygiene or environmental cleaning.

A report from the state said the Boone County Board of Health had also failed to hold regularly scheduled meetings and in the report, officials were told the medical director had not been to the facility “since March.”

County health department officials told us then that they were working diligently to resolve any issues the state said must be corrected.

