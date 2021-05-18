Tractor-trailer rollover crash closes roadway

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover crash that closed a roadway in Sissonville.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Martins Branch at Utah Hollow Road, according to the Sissonville Fire Department.

Firefighters say the roadway will be shut down for an unknown time period. Drivers are asked to be extra careful and avoid the area if possible.

There was no word on possible injuries. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

