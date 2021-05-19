Abandoned house rat infestation a problem for one community

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Coming in contact with rodents can give just about anyone the shivers -- seeing their tails drag across the ground and running all over the place can be a really frightening experience for some people.

For those who live around Clay Street in Portsmouth, Ohio, it’s unfortunately a typical sight.

“You’re walking and you see a whole bunch of rats, like 30 or 40 rats running about. You don’t want to walk on the sidewalk, you just want to walk on the street. That’s a creepy feeling,” Cedric Howard said.

A creepy feeling Howard is finding a little too close to home.

An abandoned home on Clay Street burned down a couple of months ago, now housing rodents that occasionally scurry over to parking lots of nearby businesses.

“Crossing the street, got over this way and I thought it was a bird herd …” Coren Dickerson said.

Dickerson said he usually takes that route on his walks.

“... When me and my boys got up on it, there were like 25 to 30 rats and it raised an issue, cause rats carry many diseases,” Dickerson said.

Now he plans to find a detour, while the Portsmouth City Health Department works to get rid of the problem.

They received the first complaint about the issue on Monday and then a couple more filtered in on Tuesday.

“Everyone knows it’s a health issue. These are nasty rats; these are not pets,” Howard said.

Not pets -- and a problem they hope is quickly resolved.

A pest control operator and an animal control officer will be checking in once a week for the next few weeks.

We checked in with a code-enforcement officer to find out if there are plans to tear down the abandoned home any time soon, and we did not hear back yet.

