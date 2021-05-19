Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen SUV crashes, flips on South Florida interstate

By WPLG staff
May. 19, 2021
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WPLG) – Video from a news helicopter captures the moment the driver of a stolen SUV loses control and crashes into a guardrail before rolling over during a police chase.

“I was on the way down to work in Miami Shores when I was hit by a car,” said Sharon Glueck, whose Honda CR-V was clipped by an Infiniti QX60 on Interstate 95.

State troopers said five juveniles were in the stolen vehicle that hit her.

“I spun around and next thing I know … I was next to a police car and they had their guns drawn,” Glueck said. “I saw one teenager and they told me to move and get out of the car and get away from the scene.”

According to state troopers, all five suspects were handcuffed and taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Only one remained hospitalized as of Wednesday afternoon.

“We were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries,” said Lt. Yanko Reyes with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Traffic was backed up for hours during Wednesday morning rush hour as law enforcement investigated.

Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the burglary and attempted theft of a car.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

