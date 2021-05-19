City launches new litter support program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is launching a new litter support program.

It will give back to the city during sesquicentennial.

The Litter Support Program will serve as a collaborative effort among various organizations.

It is funded by the 150th Anniversary Fund. This covered the costs of ordering 200 litter sticks, 250 pairs of gloves sourced locally from General Building Supply and 10,000 garbage bags.

Businesses, civic groups, neighborhood associations and faith-based communities can host cleanups by signing up by emailing at cleanup@huntingtonwv.gov with a date and time.

The city will arrange getting volunteers with materials they’ll need to cleanup. Trash will be hauled away at no cost by Huntington’s Public Works Department.

“City officials and members of the 150th Anniversary Committee believe firmly that community service should be an important component of this special year in Huntington’s history,” said Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington and chairman of the 150th Anniversary Committee. “It’s been exciting to see various community groups such as My Huntington, the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, neighborhood associations and churches organize community cleanups this spring. We hope to continue the momentum by providing support through the Litter Cleanup Program.”

“We’re proud to officially be the first neighborhood association to participate in the Litter Support Program with a cleanup on May 22,” said Kimberly Perry Williamson, president of the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association. “Knowing that the City of Huntington is providing supplies and resources will hopefully motivate various community groups to spring into action and help keep our neighborhoods clean during our 150th anniversary year and beyond.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.