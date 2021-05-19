Advertisement

City launches new litter support program

(City of Huntington)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is launching a new litter support program.

It will give back to the city during sesquicentennial.

The Litter Support Program will serve as a collaborative effort among various organizations.

It is funded by the 150th Anniversary Fund. This covered the costs of ordering 200 litter sticks, 250 pairs of gloves sourced locally from General Building Supply and 10,000 garbage bags.

Businesses, civic groups, neighborhood associations and faith-based communities can host cleanups by signing up by emailing at cleanup@huntingtonwv.gov with a date and time.

The city will arrange getting volunteers with materials they’ll need to cleanup. Trash will be hauled away at no cost by Huntington’s Public Works Department.

“City officials and members of the 150th Anniversary Committee believe firmly that community service should be an important component of this special year in Huntington’s history,” said Bryan Chambers, communications director for the City of Huntington and chairman of the 150th Anniversary Committee. “It’s been exciting to see various community groups such as My Huntington, the Fourpole Creek Watershed Association, neighborhood associations and churches organize community cleanups this spring. We hope to continue the momentum by providing support through the Litter Cleanup Program.”

“We’re proud to officially be the first neighborhood association to participate in the Litter Support Program with a cleanup on May 22,” said Kimberly Perry Williamson, president of the Gallaher Village Neighborhood Association. “Knowing that the City of Huntington is providing supplies and resources will hopefully motivate various community groups to spring into action and help keep our neighborhoods clean during our 150th anniversary year and beyond.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
The cruiser belongs to a deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspect who allegedly stole cruiser in custody
Brian Thacker, 26, faces DUI charges, among others, after a deadly crash just south of...
Man charged with DUI after deadly crash
A Huntington restaurant has announced that they’re closing their doors.
Restaurant in Huntington closing down
The groundbreaking for the new facility is set to happen on June 1.
Demolition underway for new ammunition plant in Kanawha County

Latest News

Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Motion filed to dismiss case of woman arrested at middle school football game
Road closed.
Intersection shut down due to water leak
Person taken to hospital after getting hit by vehicle
West Virginia nutrition program to offer benefits boost
Greenup County Sheriff warns of social security phone scam
Greenup County Sheriff warns of social security phone scam