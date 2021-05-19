Advertisement

Community welcomes Herd soccer team home as national champions

Marshall University’s men’s soccer team was welcomed home Tuesday night as national champions...
Marshall University’s men’s soccer team was welcomed home Tuesday night as national champions at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.(WSAZ/Blake Whitener)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – In rousing fashion, Marshall University’s men’s soccer team was welcomed home Tuesday night to Huntington as national champions.

Applause and Queen’s anthem “We Are the Champions” greeted the players and Coach Chris Grassie as they made their way onto the turf at Hoops Family Field.

Late Monday night in Cary, North Carolina, the Herd upset the No. 3 ranked Indiana Hoosiers 1-0 in overtime.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams referred to the city as the “epicenter of men’s college soccer” and designated Herd player Pedro Dolabella as Huntington’s honorary mayor – handing him a proclamation.

Coach Grassie and his players spoke of the difficulties of playing in a year of COVID.

“2020 sucked – what a year,” Grassie said, talking about challenges of having players stuck in South America and Europe during the pandemic.

“As a university and a state, I couldn’t be more proud of how we handled it … once we got to the biggest stage, we invaded,” he said.

Grassie went on to say, “If we can bring just a little bit of joy in this terrible year … that will make us proud as anything.”

Dolabella also addressed the challenges of the pandemic, saying “I hoped we lived up to your expectations.” He was met with laughter and applause.

Among others at the ceremony were Athletic Director Mike Hamrick and Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert.

“Destiny, we had a date with it last night and we won it,” Gilbert said. We won it all.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting
The cruiser belongs to a deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspect who allegedly stole cruiser in custody
Brian Thacker, 26, faces DUI charges, among others, after a deadly crash just south of...
Man charged with DUI after deadly crash
A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash

Latest News

MU soccer team returns home
MU soccer team returns home
Tony's Tuesday weather
Tony's Tuesday weather
Former school bus driver charged with rape pleads guilty
Former school bus driver charged with rape pleads guilty
Man critically hurt in Charleston incident
Man critically hurt in Charleston incident