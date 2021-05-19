Advertisement

Cost of natural gas increases for Columbia Gas customers

Columbia Gas of Kentucky
Columbia Gas of Kentucky(Columbia Gas of Kentucky)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The cost of natural gas will be increasing for customers with Columbia Gas.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) for its most recent Gas Cost Adjustment (GCA).

The cost will be $4.9177 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet), an increase of $0.5049 from the last quarter. This goes into effect June 1.

The next scheduled adjustment will be in September.

Officials with Columbia Gas of Kentucky say they adjust its gas supply cost quarterly to reflect current market conditions. They must be approved by the PSC.

Natural gas distribution companies don’t earn a profit on their gas commodity costs and Columbia Gas of Kentucky passes the cost along to customers without markup.

