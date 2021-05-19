COVID-19 W.Va. | 261 new cases, 4 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus case number increased by 261 Wednesday in West Virginia and four additional deaths were reported by the West Virginia DHHR.

According to the DHHR, there have been 2,855,156 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 159,149 total cases and 2,767 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old male from Berkeley County, a 36-year old male from Webster County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year old female from Raleigh County.

150,3999 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

As of Wednesday, 47.4 percent of the eligible population in West Virginia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 39.3 percent are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,463), Berkeley (12,500), Boone (2,086), Braxton (962), Brooke (2,202), Cabell (8,754), Calhoun (361), Clay (529), Doddridge (609), Fayette (3,467), Gilmer (868), Grant (1,275), Greenbrier (2,835), Hampshire (1,871), Hancock (2,816), Hardy (1,541), Harrison (5,812), Jackson (2,143), Jefferson (4,646), Kanawha (15,087), Lewis (1,228), Lincoln (1,498), Logan (3,165), Marion (4,498), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,015), McDowell (1,579), Mercer (4,929), Mineral (2,881), Mingo (2,621), Monongalia (9,255), Monroe (1,149), Morgan (1,200), Nicholas (1,772), Ohio (4,240), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (923), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,911), Putnam (5,212), Raleigh (6,871), Randolph (2,680), Ritchie (718), Roane (640), Summers (827), Taylor (1,232), Tucker (531), Tyler (728), Upshur (1,894), Wayne (3,133), Webster (502), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (437), Wood (7,831), Wyoming (2,009).

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not received your shot and need help finding one, call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccines.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Calhoun, Doddridge, Jefferson, Lincoln, Morgan, Putnam, Tyler/Wetzel, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Calhoun County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Calhoun County Middle/High School, (parking lot in front of school), 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

