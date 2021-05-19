Advertisement

Crash leaves I-64 down to one lane

One person was taken to the hospital after a scary crash Wednesday morning sent a car 250 feet...
One person was taken to the hospital after a scary crash Wednesday morning sent a car 250 feet over a hillside.
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two car crash sent one car through a guardrail nearly 250 feet over a hillside, and has left I-64 down to one lane.

The crash happened on the westbound side of I-64 near the entrance ramp at Institute about 3:30 Wednesday morning.

The driver of the car that went over the hill has been taken to the hospital, but crews at the scene say he was able to walk back up the hillside to the highway with aid from emergency crews. The slow and center lanes of I-64 West are closed, but the fast lane remains open.

