Death investigation underway in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) - A body located in the Virgie community of Pike County last week has been identified by Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the body of Bethany Lindon, 32 years old of Somerset, KY was located near a park area on Long Fork Road just after 7 a.m. on May 10.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

