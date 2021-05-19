Future uncertain for adult care home in eastern Ky.

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) -The future’s uncertain for an adult care home in Russell, located in an area the city’s trying to spruce up.

The City Council voted unanimously to place the building under eminent domain -- meaning the property owners are forced to sell their property to the city.

For Dreama Hedge, who works at the Russell Convalescent Home, she said it isn’t just a place of business -- it’s her home away from home.

“They just want our building for a parking lot, but they are going to displace 27 people, including 12 employees. I mean, we have families as well that we have to support. My biggest concern is you’re breaking a family up, and they have nowhere to go,” Hedge said.

In a release issued Wednesday, city officials said they will pay the property owners fair market value for the property. They plan to tear down the existing building and make it a parking lot, along with green space, as they work to revitalize the downtown area.

A press release from the mayor’s office reads in part, “The City has plans and is actively seeking grants and appropriating funds to develop a beautiful riverfront park in our historic downtown. With all of this progress, some change is necessitated.”

The mayor said he won’t comment until the eminent domain process is completed.

But supporters of Russell’s Convalescent Home are just looking to have their voices heard.

Nelson Gilliam has called it a safe space for a decade.

“I wish they would grow a heart. This has been my home for 10 years. I’ve made a lot of friends here. They are my family,” Gilliam said.

For our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.