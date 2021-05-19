Advertisement

Grand opening ceremony set for new Myrtle Beach amusement park

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Friday for The Funplex Myrtle Beach.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Friday for The Funplex Myrtle Beach.(Source: The Funplex)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach’s newest attraction will officially open this week.

According to a press release, a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Friday, May 21, at 11 a.m. for The Funplex Myrtle Beach.

The park is located at 1405 N. Ocean Blvd.

Construction of the new amusement park began last October, and it will feature family rides as well as a walk-up bar.

Officials also say the FunPlex will have a 50-foot flight simulator, the first-ever of its kind in North America.

