Helping heroes with Big Sandy Superstores

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Christmas time some local families in need were chosen to get furniture and appliances from Big Sandy Superstore. Now, they are helping another group in need... veterans.

Jacob Sizemore, Director of Marketing, shares how Big Sandy Superstores will provide 50 deserving veterans with furniture and bedding products to make their daily lives easer.

To nominate a veteran you can head to the Big Sandy Superstore website or you can check out their Facebook page. They are accepting nominations from now until June 30th.

