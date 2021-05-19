Helping special needs children get comfortable with first responders

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday, special needs children in Mason County got an exclusive invitation to the emergency management center in Point Pleasant.

They had the chance to get up close and personal with the day-to-day work of a first responder.

Kids were able to have snacks and talk one-on-one with emergency workers.

Afterward, they were allowed to go outside to see an ambulance, a fire truck and a cruiser from the sheriff’s department.

EMS officials say this was about giving special needs children a chance to get comfortable with them.

“Because we are scary, you know we can be,” EMS Director Elisabeth Lloyd said. “Normally, if we show up it’s the worst day of someone’s life, and if you add that comfort level that’s going to help so much.”

Also, the event was only for small groups of special needs children, this was done on purpose so they could learn on their own time.

“If they want to spend an hour sitting in a fire truck versus an ambulance, it’s at their pace,” Lloyd said.

This hands-on, low-stress environment also makes room for consistent repetition, a important tool for special education teachers.

“I can, you know, use that example to show them: well remember when we went to the center, this is what we did, and things like that,” special education teacher Kelsey McDaniel said.

Employees started doing these events for special needs children two years ago.

Last year’s events were canceled due to COVID-19, but Lloyd says they are looking forward to continuing them in the future.

