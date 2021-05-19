Advertisement

Herd soccer team returns to Huntington as national champions

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall University’s NCAA soccer championship team returned Tuesday night to Huntington to a rousing reception.

A large crowd gathered at Hoops Family Field to greet Herd Coach Chris Grassie and his history-making team.

Late Monday night in Cary, North Carolina, the Herd upset the No. 3 ranked Indiana Hoosiers 1-0 in overtime.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert were among those who spoke at the ceremony.

