Intersection shut down due to water leak

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - A water leak has an intersection shut down.

The Louisa Police Chief says it’s at the intersection of Main Cross Street and Pike Street in front of City Hall.

Police say you should not attempt to go around the barriers. It’s unsafe for the workers and will prolong them finishing their job.

It will be closed until further notice.

You should find an alternate route.

