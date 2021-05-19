Kentucky governor announces $1 million to combat human trafficking

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced $1 million to combat human trafficking.

He held a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Beshear says the $1 million in federal grant funding will be used to help the state address the key findings of the University of Louisville Human Trafficking Research Initiatives, Project PIVOT (Prevention and Intervention for Victims of Trafficking).

With the grant funding announced Wednesday, Governor Beshear says the DCBS will engage with the agencies that serve children across the country to develop and implement a council on human trafficking prevention and awareness. This new council will work to identify a human trafficking screening tool, which will be funded by this grant. It will be used to reveal victimization for both sex and labor trafficking of children and youth.

In 2020, Kentucky was one of four states to receive a $1 million grant related to human trafficking from the U.S. Department of Justice Office for victims of crime.

Dr. Jennifer Middleton, an associate professor with the University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work says last month they concluded Project PIVOT, which was a two-year-long research study on child trafficking across the Commonwealth. There were three difference phases of the study.

In phase one, they did a review of 698 reported cases of child trafficking over a five year period (2013-2018). Some of the key findings include approximately 90% of the cases had prior child welfare involvement and almost 60% involved family controlled trafficking. This means a family member, most often it was a parent or primary caregiver, gave offenders sexual access to the child or children in exchange for money or drugs or something else in value. Children who were trafficked by family members were more likely to be younger in age and live in rural communities. They were also more likely to have multiple perpetrators or buyers compared to children trafficked by non-family members.

Dr. Middleton says these findings show that most of the time, child trafficking isn’t happening by strangers, but by people they know.

In the second phase, the research team interviewed child welfare leaders across the country to learn more about screening tools they use to recognize potential child trafficking victims. The interviews revealed that 24 states have screening protocols, yet two screening tools, the human trafficking screening tool and the commercial sexual exploitation identification tool, were found to be validated and successfully utilized across multiple states.

In the third phase, the research team reviewed all of the Project PIVOT findings with key leaders, advocates and investigators who served on the statewide human trafficking task force. Some of their recommendations including hiring a full time child trafficking investigator providing evidence-based trauma-informed training for all child welfare staff and leadership, as well has subcontract service providers and creating a statewide multidisciplinary advisory council co-lead by survivors with a goal of selecting a statistically validated trauma-informed child trafficking identification to protocol.

Governor Beshear says seeking justice for victims in fighting human trafficking has been part of his core mission, both as a public servant, as a parent and person of faith.

