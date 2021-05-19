Man charged with attempted murder

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing a charge of attempted murder after a shooting.

It happened on Tuesday along Hutchinson Branch Road in Gilboa.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department says Ricky Eugene Kincaid got into a physical altercation with James Albert Fitzwater II.

That’s when deputies say Kincaid shot Fitzwater.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries.

Kincaid is charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment and malicious wounding.

The incident is under investigation.

