Manpower hosts cookout hiring events

W.Va. (WSAZ) - Job Seekers with an appetite for a new career are encouraged to attend one of Manpower’s upcoming hiring events.

The first one to kick it off will be at Eleanor Park on Tuesday, May 25. This hiring event celebrates Diamond Electric, as a featured employer with pay rates up to $12.55 an hour.

The three hiring events are as follows:

1) Manpower Teays Valley Hiring Event

When: Tues, May 25th | 12 pm - 6 pm

Food Served: 12 pm – 2pm

Where: Town of Eleanor ParkPark Rd, Eleanor, WV 25070

2) Manpower Charleston Hiring Event

When: Tues, June 1st | 12 pm - 6 pm

Food Served: 12 pm – 2 pm

Where: Manpower Charleston 503 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302

3) Manpower Huntington Hiring Event

When: Tues, June 8th | 12 pm - 6 pm

Food Served: 12 pm – 2 pm

Where: Manpower Charleston 503 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302

Manpower is also hiring for over 100 regional job openings between Huntington and Charleston, West Virginia.

