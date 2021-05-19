Advertisement

Missing 11-year-old found safe, Myrtle Beach police say

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police confirmed a missing 11-year-old has been found safe.

According to Myrtle Beach Police MCpl. Tom Vest, Daeryen was found safe early Wednesday morning.

Vest said at this time he doesn’t know if anyone has or will be charged in connection with the child’s disappearance.

Investigators believed the child was with an unauthorized family member.

