Narcan education event with HHG Health MAT & Drug Testing

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Overdose deaths have accelerated during the pandemic and being prepared can be what saves a life. Narcan has become a very popular item that is being added to first aid kits and is being sold in pharmacies.

Marvin Scappaticcio from HHG shares how we all can get educated and prepared at their narcan education event coming up.

The event is May 26th from noon to 4p.m. You can learn about other narcan education events as well as other information at HHG on their Facebook page and their website.

