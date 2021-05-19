Advertisement

NCAA men’s college soccer championship shirts selling fast

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is still celebrating Marshall University’s big win at the NCAA College Cup.

Jamil Roberts scored in the 98th minute, and Marshall men’s soccer beat Indiana 1-0 in overtime to win its first College Cup championship Monday night.

Herd nation is buying up dozens of championship shirts at the Marshall University Bookstore.

Employees tell WSAZ.com they initially ordered 140 shirts and have already sold out all smalls and youth sizes.

The store has ordered about 250 more to keep up with the demand.

The new shipment is expected to arrive late this week or early next week.

Championship shirts cost $24 each.

