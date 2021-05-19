Parts of State Route 775 to close for bridge replacement

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Parts of State Route 775 are scheduled to close in Lawrence County. That’s according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, who says the project will begin June 1.

The project will begin just North of County Road 64, where crews will replace the first of two bridges.

Crews say once work is complete on the first bridge, they will immediately begin replacement work on the second bridge just South of County Road 64.

This will allow ODOT crews to replace two bridges along the roadway.

Traffic will be detoured via State Route 141, State Route 378 and State Route 217.

The same detour will be used for both bridge replacements projects.

