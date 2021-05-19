Person taken to hospital after getting hit by vehicle
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a vehicle Wednesday.
The accident happened between Dunbar Avenue and Myers Avenue in the southbound lanes of 10th Street Wednesday around 11:20 a.m.
Dunbar Police is investigating.
No other details have been released.
