Portsmouth Police seek $265K armored vehicle

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several years ago, the city of Portsmouth used an MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle, which was on loan from the military. But more than a year ago, they returned the machine because it didn’t adequately fit the needs of the city. The vehicle was heavy and hard to maneuver in narrow city streets.

“That vehicle was designed for combat purposes in order to counteract IEDs to be used on soldiers overseas,” said Nick Shepherd, assistant SWAT commander for the Portsmouth Police Department.

The nearest SWAT machinery is in Chillicothe and could be hours away during a crisis.

“This is just another step that we need to take to make sure that our citizens are protected,” said Portsmouth Police Chief Debra Brewer.

The Portsmouth Police Department is looking to equip themselves and the community with more armor, but they’re being met with some resistance.

“I think this is a horrible decision we’re about to make,” said City Councilman Sean Dunn.

The department would like to purchase a much smaller, bullet-resistant Medcat, an armored vehicle. Some have referred to the rig as a tank, but police say it has no weapons of its own. It could also be used by the fire department for flooding rescues or EMS during a mass-casualty situation.

“The fact that it has that capability to treat people inside, means that we’re able to roll that right up to the front scene and treat people should they be wounded,” said Portmsouth Police Lt. Cory Sommers.

City council leaders have said they don’t want to make a decision based on fear or the threat that something may happen in the community. Police say they would rather be prepared, like when they put on a bulletproof vest each shift.

“We don’t want to sit idly by and wait on an incident and then look back and say, ‘you know, we could’ve saved that life,’ even if it’s just one,” said Shepherd.

The Medcat comes with a $256,000 price tag, which Chief Brewer admits is steep. She says they have existing grant money from other allocations that haven’t been used and could help bring the total down by about $80,000. The department says they will also forgo one police cruiser purchase each year for four years to get the vehicle paid off.

“As far as equipment, that’s my responsibility to make sure that the department and the city is protected and that’s what we need to do,” Brewer said.

Councilman Dunn was critical of the purchase at the first reading of the proposal at the last city council meeting. He says the department should be looking for new, outside grant funding to help pay for the equipment and citizens input should be considered.

“My stress there is that it should be people making demands,” Dunn said. ”More so than city workers on the way on which their taxpayer money gets spent.”

Chief Brewer says there is no grant funding available for this type of machinery. Now, it’s up to city leaders to not only balance a budget, but weigh and consider fiscal responsibility and public safety.

The next city council meeting will be Monday, May 24, during which the measure will get a second reading or be tabled.

