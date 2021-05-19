School ending date addressed at board meeting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Students at Cabell County Schools will stay in school until June 10 due to missed days from the February ice storms.

However, a federal declaration signed by President Joe Biden last Thursday has brought some teachers hope the school year will end before then.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe addressed the public at the Cabell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening about his stance on ending the school year early.

“I’m not recommending that we change our school calendar this late in the game,” Saxe said. “We still have to provide services to our students. We have a very robust summer feeding program.”

But following the signing of Biden’s federal emergency disaster declaration, teachers’ groups are asking for those missed days to not be counted against them.

“Teachers want to be in the classroom teaching, but they also want to be there teaching when students are present,” said Brandon Tinney, Cabell County representative for the West Virginia American Federation for Teachers (WV AFT). “The problem we run into after June 1, historically speaking, is the number of students attending school is drastically down.”

“Putting that change onto our families at the last minute is really not the fair thing to do,” Saxe told WSAZ.

Tinney is now asking his membership to contact their school board members in regards to those missed days.

“Whether you agree or disagree with our presentation, contact your local board of education members and let them know how you feel whether or not we should or should not make up these days,” Tinney said.

Some teachers are still hoping to get the measure on the agenda before the next meeting.

“This late in the game, we’re not changing up our calendar,” Saxe said. “That’s the current plan, that will remain the plan, and we don’t have any intention to deviate from that at this point.”

School will end on June 10 for students and June 11 for teachers.

The next meeting is set for June 1; that’s the date school would have originally been dismissed before the ice storms hit.

The board did vote to give teachers and all full-time employees a raise starting July 1. This makes Cabell County Schools the fifth highest-paying district in the state, according to school officials.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.