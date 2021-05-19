Tractor-trailer rollover crash backs up traffic near Buffalo Bridge

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor-trailer rollover crash Tuesday night has shut down one northbound lane of US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge.

Crews say they expect the lane to be shut down for a few hours.

Traffic is flowing but drivers can expect some delays.

Crews on scene say no one was hurt in the accident.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

