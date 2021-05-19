Advertisement

Tractor-trailer rollover crash backs up traffic near Buffalo Bridge

Traffic is flowing but drivers can expect some days.
Traffic is flowing but drivers can expect some days.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor-trailer rollover crash Tuesday night has shut down one northbound lane of US 35 near the Buffalo Bridge.

Crews say they expect the lane to be shut down for a few hours.

Traffic is flowing but drivers can expect some delays.

Crews on scene say no one was hurt in the accident.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
It happened Sunday night, just before 10 p.m.
Multiple transported, one in critical condition after shooting
The cruiser belongs to a deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspect who allegedly stole cruiser in custody
Brian Thacker, 26, faces DUI charges, among others, after a deadly crash just south of...
Man charged with DUI after deadly crash
A memorial to two juvenile males at the site of a fatal ATV crash in Greenbrier County.
Richwood Middle School students killed in ATV crash

Latest News

Some teachers are still hoping to get the measure on the agenda before the next meeting.
School ending date addressed at board meeting
A large crowd turned out for the welcome home celebration at the Marshall soccer complex.
Marshall soccer team welcomed back to Huntington after winning national championship
The Medcat would cost $256k, but Portsmouth Police say they have some existing grant money to...
Portsmouth Police seek $265K armored vehicle
Marshall University’s men’s soccer team was welcomed home Tuesday night as national champions...
Community welcomes Herd soccer team home as national champions