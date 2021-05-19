Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

Police say Christian J. Matthews, 35, of Charleston is wanted on charges of malicious wounding and burglary.

The shooting happened Sunday along Veazey Street.

Police say two men entered the apartment and accused the victims of stealing a wallet. One of the suspects shot a woman in the arm and hit the other in the head with the handle of the gun.

If you have any information on where Matthews is, you’re asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

