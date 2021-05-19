Advertisement

Warrant issued for man wanted in connection with shooting

Christian Matthews
Christian Matthews(Charleston Police, WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a shooting.

Police say Christian J. Matthews, 35, of Charleston is wanted on charges of malicious wounding and burglary.

The shooting happened Sunday along Veazey Street.

Police say two men entered the apartment and accused the victims of stealing a wallet. One of the suspects shot a woman in the arm and hit the other in the head with the handle of the gun.

Victim injured in Charleston shooting incident shares experience

If you have any information on where Matthews is, you’re asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
The cruiser belongs to a deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspect who allegedly stole cruiser in custody
Brian Thacker, 26, faces DUI charges, among others, after a deadly crash just south of...
Man charged with DUI after deadly crash
A Huntington restaurant has announced that they’re closing their doors.
Restaurant in Huntington closing down
The groundbreaking for the new facility is set to happen on June 1.
Demolition underway for new ammunition plant in Kanawha County

Latest News

COVID-19 W.Va. | 261 new cases, 4 additional deaths
Police lights
Missing 11-year-old found safe, Myrtle Beach police say
Ricky Kincaid
Man charged with attempted murder
Melanoma Awareness
Melanoma Awareness