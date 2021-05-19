Woman arrested on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman was arrested Tuesday evening in the Fort Gay area on drug charges, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

The sheriff said Carly Skeens, 22, was caught during a drug transaction involving heroin by members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement unit.

Skeens is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver (heroin) and obstructing justice. She also was wanted for a probation violation.

Skeens was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

