Woman arrested on drug charges
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman was arrested Tuesday evening in the Fort Gay area on drug charges, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.
The sheriff said Carly Skeens, 22, was caught during a drug transaction involving heroin by members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement unit.
Skeens is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver (heroin) and obstructing justice. She also was wanted for a probation violation.
Skeens was taken to the Western Regional Jail.
