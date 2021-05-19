Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug charges

Carly Skeens, 22, faces charges in connection with a transaction involving heroin, according to...
Carly Skeens, 22, faces charges in connection with a transaction involving heroin, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department.(WVRJA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman was arrested Tuesday evening in the Fort Gay area on drug charges, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

The sheriff said Carly Skeens, 22, was caught during a drug transaction involving heroin by members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement unit.

Skeens is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver (heroin) and obstructing justice. She also was wanted for a probation violation.

Skeens was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
The cruiser belongs to a deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspect who allegedly stole cruiser in custody
Brian Thacker, 26, faces DUI charges, among others, after a deadly crash just south of...
Man charged with DUI after deadly crash
A Huntington restaurant has announced that they’re closing their doors.
Restaurant in Huntington closing down
The groundbreaking for the new facility is set to happen on June 1.
Demolition underway for new ammunition plant in Kanawha County

Latest News

City of Montgomery honors heroic teen
City of Montgomery honors heroic teen
Dunbar's new police chief sworn in
Dunbar's new police chief sworn in
Social Security scam making the rounds
Social Security scam making the rounds
Restaurant in Huntington closing down
Restaurant in Huntington closing down