7 fraternity members plead not guilty in Ohio hazing death

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) - Seven men have pleaded not guilty to various charges in the fraternity hazing death of a student at a university in Ohio.

The men were indicted last month in the March 7 death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz.

He was a Bowling Green State University student who authorities say was blindfolded and told to drink an excessive and ultimately fatal amount of alcohol during an off-campus hazing ritual.

Fraternity members took Foltz to his apartment afterward where a roommate later found Foltz unconscious.

He died three days later.

The charges vary by student and include involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, felonious assault, hazing and violating state alcohol laws.

