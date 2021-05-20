HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - May is ALS awareness month. Of course, this year is different than past years as the world has changed significantly in the face of a global pandemic. Because of their vulnerability to the disease, people living with ALS and their caregivers are practicing extreme social distancing, living in isolation, and unable to access traditional care and resources.

Dr. Jared Hollinger, a neurologist from Marshall Health, shares the warnings signs, treatment options and discusses the ALS Clinic at Marshall Health.

To make an appointment you can call 304-691-1787 or you can visit their website. You can also follow Marshall Health on all of their social media accounts to stay up to date on what they post.

