Charges upgraded to murder for Nicholas County shooting suspect

Ricky Kincaid
Ricky Kincaid(WSAZ, WVRJ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charges have been upgraded to murder for a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier this week, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ricky Eugene Kincaid, 59, faces murder charges in the death of James Albert Fitzwater II, who was 47, deputies say. Fitzwater passed away on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on Hutchinson Branch Road in Gilboa. Investigators said the men had been in a fight before a pistol was fired.

Kincaid is in custody in the Central Regional Jail.

