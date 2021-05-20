Charleston ranked No. 1 for slowest internet speed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A recent study of internet speeds across the nation has ranked Charleston with the slowest internet speed in the country.

The study analyzed the 100 largest metros in The United States, finding the fastest and slowest average internet speeds.

The study concludes Charleston’s average download speed is 32.7 megabits per second. The fastest ranked internet speed in Washington D.C. averages a download speed of 129.1 megabits, nearly four times faster than Charleston.

On a state level, the report found West Virginia’s average internet speed is 55.2 megabits per second, the second slowest in the nation behind Montana.

Too see the analysis click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.