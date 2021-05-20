Advertisement

Charleston ranked No. 1 for slowest internet speed

This comes after a study was done analyzing the top 100 metros in the nation. (Credit:...
This comes after a study was done analyzing the top 100 metros in the nation. (Credit: Highspeedinternet.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A recent study of internet speeds across the nation has ranked Charleston with the slowest internet speed in the country.

The study analyzed the 100 largest metros in The United States, finding the fastest and slowest average internet speeds.

The study concludes Charleston’s average download speed is 32.7 megabits per second. The fastest ranked internet speed in Washington D.C. averages a download speed of 129.1 megabits, nearly four times faster than Charleston.

On a state level, the report found West Virginia’s average internet speed is 55.2 megabits per second, the second slowest in the nation behind Montana.

Too see the analysis click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Huntington restaurant has announced that they’re closing their doors.
Restaurant in Huntington closing down
The Marshall Thundering Herd lift the NCAA title trophy after their overtime win over Indiana
The Herd wins national soccer championship
The cruiser belongs to a deputy with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspect who allegedly stole cruiser in custody
Brian Thacker, 26, faces DUI charges, among others, after a deadly crash just south of...
Man charged with DUI after deadly crash
The groundbreaking for the new facility is set to happen on June 1.
Demolition underway for new ammunition plant in Kanawha County

Latest News

DOH anticipates ground work restarting in the Fall.
UPDATE | Jefferson Road ground work delayed to Fall
Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
After the monumental win, those involved with youth soccer expect an even higher level of...
Youth soccer players inspired by Marshall’s national championship
Roadwork has drivers wondering when they can get back in the fast lane.
Drivers weigh in on U.S. 52 roadwork