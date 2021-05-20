Advertisement

Charleston welcomes back Rod Run and Doo Wop

This car was featured at the 14th annual Rod Run and Doo Wop in Charleston where hundreds of...
This car was featured at the 14th annual Rod Run and Doo Wop in Charleston where hundreds of cars are lined along the Kanawha Boulevard.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Welcoming back a summertime staple!

The Charleston Boulevard is getting ready to rev their engines at the Rod Run and Doo Wop for 2021!

City officials say they have been working on a plan to bring back the car show and recently got the green light for the 2021 event.

In an effort to protect participants the city has released a few changes to the venue; the show is limited to 500 vehicles and health guidelines should be followed by those participating and in attendance.

The Doo Wop will kick-off with a traditional Wednesday night cruise-in on October 6, leaving the show up and running from October 7-9.

For those wishing to show off their rides, you must pre-register your car.

