Charleston welcomes back Rod Run and Doo Wop

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Welcoming back a summertime staple!

The Charleston Boulevard is getting ready to rev their engines at the Rod Run and Doo Wop for 2021!

City officials say they have been working on a plan to bring back the car show and recently got the green light for the 2021 event.

In an effort to protect participants the city has released a few changes to the venue; the show is limited to 500 vehicles and health guidelines should be followed by those participating and in attendance.

The Doo Wop will kick-off with a traditional Wednesday night cruise-in on October 6, leaving the show up and running from October 7-9.

For those wishing to show off their rides, you must pre-register your car.

