City crews begin debris removal months after ice storms

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On a beautiful 80-degree day, most people are thinking about ways to catch some rays. However, for one community in Huntington, their focus is on the frigid temperatures that left roads dangerous -- not to mention plenty of eyesores.

For people who drive up Honeysuckle Lane to get to their homes, they’ll tell you the journey to get there looks almost like a war zone-- with trees poking out onto the street as well as piles of debris still on the side of the road.

However, after months of waiting, the cleanup process has begun.

“We really didn’t expect anything to be done for months and months more,” Keith Kirby said.

For three months, neighbors like Kirby have felt the effects from the February ice storms-- wondering why a road that poses such a safety hazard took so long to be cleaned up.

“It’s hard to see things when you get all those trees and limbs on the side. You can’t tell if there is another car coming,” Kirby said.

However, all that worry will soon be removed.

City of Huntington crews have finally started the process of removing fallen trees, branches, and debris along the roadway -- not only making for a safer ride, but a nicer view for the community.

“These are our homes up here and we take care of them and neighbors up here take care of each other and we just like to have a nice place, you know? We don’t ask for much, but we do like to see the trees removed,” Kirby said.

Detours are in place between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both Thursday and Friday for debris cleanup. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes such as Edgemont and Altamont roads during those time periods.

