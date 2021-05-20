COVID-19 in W.Va. | 2 deaths, 301 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two additional deaths and 301 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 20, 2021, there have been 2,862,424 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 159,450 total cases and 2,769 deaths.

The deaths include a 49-year old female from Kanawha County and a 71-year old male from Mercer County.

There are 5,892 current active cases.

150,789 individuals have recovered from the virus.

856,157 people have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 708,195 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,464), Berkeley (12,523), Boone (2,089), Braxton (962), Brooke (2,203), Cabell (8,763), Calhoun (362), Clay (532), Doddridge (609), Fayette (3,476), Gilmer (870), Grant (1,277), Greenbrier (2,839), Hampshire (1,878), Hancock (2,819), Hardy (1,545), Harrison (5,828), Jackson (2,156), Jefferson (4,651), Kanawha (15,116), Lewis (1,237), Lincoln (1,509), Logan (3,171), Marion (4,505), Marshall (3,487), Mason (2,020), McDowell (1,579), Mercer (4,943), Mineral (2,883), Mingo (2,629), Monongalia (9,263), Monroe (1,150), Morgan (1,202), Nicholas (1,780), Ohio (4,242), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (927), Pocahontas (665), Preston (2,911), Putnam (5,222), Raleigh (6,883), Randolph (2,692), Ritchie (721), Roane (641), Summers (829), Taylor (1,233), Tucker (534), Tyler (729), Upshur (1,897), Wayne (3,138), Webster (504), Wetzel (1,369), Wirt (439), Wood (7,838), Wyoming (2,012).

