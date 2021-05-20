Drivers weigh in on U.S. 52 roadwork

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Roadwork on U.S. 52 is creating traffic jams for drivers going to and from work, dropping the kids off at school, or running errands.

It’s all part of an almost $14 million dollar project ODOT contractors are working on to keep the roadways up to standard and safe.

The work has reduced traffic down to one lane in both directions between the Ashland bridges and Grandview Ave. in South Point, Ohio, and has drivers wondering when they can get back in the fast lane.

“It is definitely orange barrel season,” said Matt McGuire, spokesperson for ODOT District 9. “What’s been happening has been above the roadway, in terms of excavation and earth work. We’ve also seen the replacement of the median barrier wall. The old guard rail has been taken out and a median barrier wall has been installed. Crews have come back now that the weather is finally nice, and they’re doing resurfacing work to finish that project up.”

Joe Butcher drives on US 52 around 10 every morning for work.

He says that’s not a bad time to travel, but when he comes back he hits traffic jams.

“Coming back, around 6 o’clock, usually it’s just bumper to bumper from Lick Creek to Grandview,” Butcher said.

“It’s kind of hectic. It gets congested pretty bad,” said Terry Ticknor who travels on U.S. 52 daily.

Butcher and Ticknor, like many Lawrence County residents, say they expect to see work zones and traffic jams every spring.

“The biggest problem is people don’t obey the signs, like coming off the Ashland bridge, there’s a yield sign there. Last Friday, I had someone drive me up against the guard rail,” Butcher said.

However, ODOT officials say the priority is safety and making sure large rocks don’t fall on U.S. 52 in the future.

“Well, something’s got to be done,” Ticknor said. “It’s saving people’s lives by them doing that.”

ODOT officials say the roadwork should wrap up in the next couple of weeks, but you may still see some crews out again for blasting in the area for the next month or so.

During that time traffic will be impacted for 10 to 15 minute periods so the blasting can occur safely.

