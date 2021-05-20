Five car crash sends one person to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An early morning crash along I-64 involving five cars sent one person to the hospital Thursday.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Oakwood and Virginia Street interchange.

Metro dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The crash did cause delays for drivers heading eastbound along I-64.

