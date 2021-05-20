Advertisement

Kentucky taxpayers affected by storms can delay paying taxes

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky taxpayers affected by storms that began Feb. 27 may be able to delay filing and paying their income taxes until the end of June.

The Kentucky Department of Revenue says it will honor the Internal Revenue Service special tax relief for taxpayers in an area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual assistance.

The Finance and Administration Cabinet says the extension doesn’t apply to sales tax or other types of taxes, but taxpayers may contact the Department of Revenue to seek an extension or waiver of penalties.

