KSP Pikeville Post’s first outdoor car show raises thousands of dollars for kids

Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post hosted a benefit car show on May 10th with all proceeds going towards the "Shop with a Trooper" program.
Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post hosted a benefit car show on May 10th with all proceeds going towards the "Shop with a Trooper" program.(Kentucky State Police)
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post’s first outdoor car show raised thousands of dollars for kids.

The benefit car show was held May 10th behind Applebee’s McDonald’s Arby’s and Steak n’ Shake just off Cassidy Boulevard.

Troopers said 11 vehicles registered for the show and 32 trophies were presented to winners.

The car show raised $4,724 for KSP’s “Shop with a Trooper” program.

The “Shop with a Trooper” program is a long tradition for KSP. Every year, troopers go shopping with children from the communities each KSP post serves. After shopping is finished, children enjoy a lunch with the troopers who work in their communities. Before the children are sent back home, troopers give them ham and a food basket to ensure they have a Christmas dinner with their families.

Troopers said they could not have pulled off the benefit car show without the community’s support.

