Local cemetery seeking donations vital for care

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Inside a small Ohio River community in northeastern Rome Township is Old Miller Cemetery.

A final resting place of community members, military men and women from decades ago. Unlike more contemporary, expensive burial grounds, smaller cemeteries often rely on individual donations and family members to help with annual maintenance costs and care.

A cost that is bringing the managing board of the Old Miller Cemetery, to seek the help of the community as expenses keep stacking up.

“It costs about $1000.00 a month to mow and to provide annual care to the cemetery,” says Jason Chapman, a local resident currently serving as Board of Trustee President, “The various sections are divided by gravel roads, and they really need gravel this year so we can keep a good base to access the sections. It will cost about $3700.00 to add that new stone.”

Just recently the board removed several damaged and dying trees along the cemetery grounds. A process the board says is an extra step to show the community they care for their family members buried there.

“It is important for this community to know that the cemetery is being taken care of,” says Chapman.

These expenses aren’t the beginning of the list for caring for those at their final resting place.

According to Chapman, updating cemetery records is an ongoing process, that has to be completed once per year.

“In so many instances knowledge of family deaths is lost over time, or the information we have is incomplete. We are trying to update our records of where everyone is located. The board is asking family members who have lots in the old section or have loved ones buried there to please contact us,” says Chapman.

To help with the upkeep of the grounds and records, the board has decided to staff a tent at the Old Miller Cemetery, asking for donations from their surrounding communities. They’ll be accepting those donations on the following dates:

Dates: Time: May 27, 2021 4pm to 7pm May 28, 2021 10am to 7pm May 29, 2021 10am to 7pm May 30, 2021 10am to 2pm May 31, 2021 8am to 2pm

Anyone interested in volunteering to staff the tent or if you have information on someone buried on the grounds, contact the Old Miller Cemetery Board of Trustees by emailing Oldmillercemeteryohio@gmail.com or by calling 304-634-4622.

For more information on the Old Miller Cemetery you can visit their Facebook page.

