Meigs County pool to reopen for first time in four years

By John Lowe
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the first time in four years, families across Meigs County will finally have a pool in their own backyard.

“Glad to see that the kids of the county will have a good place for recreation or swimming this summer,” said Syracuse resident Mike Struble.

For the last three summers, the London pool in Syracuse has been closed due to dilapidated conditions that the village was unable to repair.

So the Meigs County Commission stepped in, buying the pool in 2019 in hopes of being able to secure more grants.

With that grant help, the pool has been repaired to be able to host families again this summer.

“This is a really positive step for our community and the county,” Meigs County Commissioner Jimmy Will said. “To see this pool sit empty for three or four years. To have it all painted up and shined and getting ready to open here in a couple of weeks is a very positive thing for the county.”

The commission says more information about pool passes will be available in the coming days.

